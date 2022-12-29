Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, December 29, 2022

Mayor: 40% of Kyiv residents left without electricity following Russia's morning attack

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 29, 2022 11:48 am
Share

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Dec. 29 that 40% of households in the capital were cut off from electricity as of 11:20 a.m. local time.

Klitschko’s report came following Russia's eighth large-scale missile strike targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Power and water outages have been reported in areas across the country.

The mayor said earlier that three people were wounded due to the attack in Kyiv, including a 14-year-old girl. All victims were hospitalized, he added.

Klitschko reported that Ukraine’s Air Force had shot down 16 Russian missiles over Kyiv, but he did not disclose how many were fired at the capital.

Kyiv City Military Administration said that a downed Russian missile had hit a “private building” in the Darnytskyi district on the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Despite Russia’s attack, Kyiv’s capacity to supply heat and water wasn’t affected, according to Klitschko.

Meanwhile in the western city of Lviv, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported that 90% of the city was cut off from power as of 10 a.m. local time.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Tags: Dec. 29 attack
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK