News Feed, Kyiv, Missile attack, Russia, Ukraine, War
Fire, casualties reported in Kyiv amid Russian missile attack

by Dmytro Basmat December 20, 2024 7:25 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
KYIV, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 22: An aerial view shows Ukraine's Motherland monument, with its new Ukrainian coat of arms shield, after fresh snowfall on November 22, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Kostya Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a series of missile attacks towards Kyiv on the morning of Dec. 20.

Multiple explosions were reported in Kyiv around 7 a.m. local time, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air defenses were operating over the city.

Klitschko reported that five cars were on fire in the Holosiivskyi district of the city due to the falling debris from a missile. At least two people were injured as a result of the attack.

Fires were also reported in the Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyis district of Kyiv, with emergency crews currently heading to the scene.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that an unfinished building had also been damaged in the Dnipro district.

Ukraine's Air Force warned immediately prior that a MiG-31 Russian fighter jet, capable of firing Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, had taken off from a Russian air base.

No additional information was immediately available as to any damage or casualties caused by the missile attacks.

In recent months, Russia has continued to intensify its drone and missile attacks targeting different regions of Ukraine.

On Dec. 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to "experiment" on Western air defenses by launching an Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) at Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on Western allies to provide more air defenses to the embattled country. On Dec. 18, during a visit to Brussels, Zelensky called for allies to provide an additional 19 air defense systems to protect against Russian strikes on critical infrastructure.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky blasts Putin’s Oreshnik threats, calling him ‘dumbass’
Key developments on Dec. 19: * Zelensky blasts Putin’s Oreshnik threats, calling him ‘dumbass’ * Zelensky dismisses ceasefire as Putin’s ploy to regroup, seeks coordinated peace plan * Ukraine strikes ‘only oil refinery operating’ in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, military says * Putin acknowledges sa…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
