News Feed, Russia, Belgorod, Belgorod Oblast, Shelling, Ukraine-Russia border
Russian media: Shelling in Belgorod damages apartment buildings

by Abbey Fenbert March 29, 2024 6:18 AM 1 min read
The entrance to the Russian city of Belgorod, some 40 kilometers from border with Ukraine, on May 28, 2023. (Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)
The Russian city of Belgorod was shelled in the early hours of March 29, damaging apartment buildings, the Russian Telegram channel BelPlus claimed.

Residents reported loud noises in the region at around 3 a.m. local time, and photos and videos circulated on social media showing damaged apartments. Residents said shrapnel had broken the windows in several units.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov issued a missile warning for the region earlier in the evening, at 1:49 a.m. local time. Gladkov later claimed that 17 buildings and 12 cars in the city were damaged during the attack.

No casualties have been reported.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the alleged attack, and The Kyiv Independent could not independently confirm these claims.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts. Claims of rocket and drone attacks against the region have increased following a series of anti-Kremlin  Russian militias' incursions into the border areas.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
