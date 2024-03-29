Russian media: Shelling in Belgorod damages apartment buildings

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian city of Belgorod was shelled in the early hours of March 29, damaging apartment buildings, the Russian Telegram channel BelPlus claimed.

Residents reported loud noises in the region at around 3 a.m. local time, and photos and videos circulated on social media showing damaged apartments. Residents said shrapnel had broken the windows in several units.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov issued a missile warning for the region earlier in the evening, at 1:49 a.m. local time. Gladkov later claimed that 17 buildings and 12 cars in the city were damaged during the attack.

No casualties have been reported.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the alleged attack, and The Kyiv Independent could not independently confirm these claims.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts. Claims of rocket and drone attacks against the region have increased following a series of anti-Kremlin Russian militias' incursions into the border areas.