Russian Defense Ministry: Russian Il-76 transport plane crashes in Belgorod Oblast

Editor's note: This is a developing story. It was updated after the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the plane's destruction.

A Russian Il-76 transport aircraft crashed in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on Jan. 24 at around 11 a.m. local time, the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

The ministry claimed that 65 captured military Ukrainian personnel were aboard the plane being transported for a prisoner exchange, as well as six crew members and three accompanying people.

In turn, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing its sources in the Ukrainian military, that the plane was carrying S-300 missiles and its destruction was the work of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims. The Ukrainian military did not immediately respond to the Kyiv Independent's request for comment.

Earlier today, videos appeared on local Telegram channels capturing what appears to be a crash of the plane.

"An incident happened in the Korochanskyi district. An investigative team and Emergency Situations Ministry employees are currently working at the scene," Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel, promising additional details later.