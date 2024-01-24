Skip to content
Russian Defense Ministry: Russian Il-76 transport plane crashes in Belgorod Oblast

by Martin Fornusek January 24, 2024 11:31 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Russian Il-76 military transport plane. (Wikipedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story. It was updated after the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the plane's destruction.

A Russian Il-76 transport aircraft crashed in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on Jan. 24 at around 11 a.m. local time, the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

The ministry claimed that 65 captured military Ukrainian personnel were aboard the plane being transported for a prisoner exchange, as well as six crew members and three accompanying people.

In turn, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing its sources in the Ukrainian military, that the plane was carrying S-300 missiles and its destruction was the work of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims. The Ukrainian military did not immediately respond to the Kyiv Independent's request for comment.

Earlier today, videos appeared on local Telegram channels capturing what appears to be a crash of the plane.

"An incident happened in the Korochanskyi district. An investigative team and Emergency Situations Ministry employees are currently working at the scene," Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel, promising additional details later.

Ukraine's air defense notches a string of successes against Russian air power
The sharp uptick in downing planes in recent weeks emerges as a bright spot for Ukraine among a lack of progress on the battlefield.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Martin Fornusek
8:28 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 24. This number includes 840 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
3:25 AM

Canada announces new military assistance.

Canada will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth up to $20 million, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announced on Jan. 23 during the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
11:40 PM

Investment banker Mazepa released on reduced bail.

Ihor Mazepa, a Ukrainian businessman and the founder of the Concorde Capital investment firm, has been released from pre-trial detention on a Hr 21 million ($550,450) bail, according to a statement by his company's press service.
