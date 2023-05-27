Russian media: Drone attacks Interior Ministry’s building in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone attacked Russia’s Interior Ministry building in the village of Maysky in Belgorod Oblast, the Baza online news outlet reported on Telegram.

According to the outlet, the drone allegedly dropped an explosive device on the building of the migration department.

Earlier in the day, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that an explosive device dropped from a drone damaged an administrative building of the Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine, recently saw extensive fighting as Russian militia groups that claim to fight alongside Ukraine conducted a successful incursion in the oblast’s territory.