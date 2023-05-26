Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Governor: Drone attack damages Gazprom building in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2023 10:23 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosive device dropped from a drone damaged an administrative building of the Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

“There were no casualties. As a result of the drone strike, the administrative building was damaged: windows were broken, the facade and the roof were damaged. All emergency services are on site,” Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram on May 26.

According to a Russian Telegram channel “Baza”, the attack took place at 11 p.m. on May 25.

Ukraine hasn't commented on the strike.

Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine, recently saw extensive fighting as Russian militia groups that claim to fight alongside Ukraine conducted a successful incursion in the oblast’s territory.

Prior to the incursion, Russian authorities in Belgorod often reported air strikes and shellings from the direction of the Ukrainian territory.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
