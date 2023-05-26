Governor: Drone attack damages Gazprom building in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosive device dropped from a drone damaged an administrative building of the Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

“There were no casualties. As a result of the drone strike, the administrative building was damaged: windows were broken, the facade and the roof were damaged. All emergency services are on site,” Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram on May 26.

According to a Russian Telegram channel “Baza”, the attack took place at 11 p.m. on May 25.

Ukraine hasn't commented on the strike.

Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine, recently saw extensive fighting as Russian militia groups that claim to fight alongside Ukraine conducted a successful incursion in the oblast’s territory.

Prior to the incursion, Russian authorities in Belgorod often reported air strikes and shellings from the direction of the Ukrainian territory.