Russian media claims 3 aerial targets shot down over Belgorod Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti claimed that Russian air defense shot down three targets over Belgorod Oblast on Sept. 18.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported the downing of three targets, but did not specify what they were in his claims.

Power lines were allegedly damaged in the incident. No casualties were reported.

Reports of attempted drone strikes in the region and other areas of the Russian Federation have increased in recent weeks.

Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for most of these alleged strikes.