Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian governor: 'Second missile' shot down over Rostov Oblast near Taganrog

by Martin Fornusek July 28, 2023 7:34 PM 1 min read
Footage of what Russian sources claim to be the aftermath of a missile strike against Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russia, on July 28, 2023. (Source: Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A second missile was shot down on July 28 over Russia's Rostov Oblast near the city of Taganrog, where an explosion was reported earlier today, Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev claimed on his Telegram channel.

"A second missile was shot down by air defenses, this time in the Azov district. Consequences are being determined," Golubev wrote.

Similar information was shared by Russia's Defense Ministry, which claimed that Ukraine launched the attack at around 5:15 p.m. local time using the S-200 anti-air system. According to the ministry, the projectile was shot down and the debris fell in a deserted area.

Earlier on July 28 at around 4 p.m., Russian media and officials reported an explosion in the center of Tangarog, a city in Rostov Oblast lying on the shores of the Sea of Azov.

According to Golubev, at least 12 people were wounded and nine of them were hospitalized. The Russian Defense Ministry blamed Ukraine for the attack, claiming it was also carried out by a S-200 system. The missile was shot down but the city was impacted by fallen debris, the ministry claimed.

Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov wrote on Twitter that the incident was a result of "illiterate Russian air defenses."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

There have been multiple reports since the start of the full-scale invasion about fires, explosions, and alleged acts of sabotage in Russia.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
