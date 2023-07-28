Russian governor: 'Second missile' shot down over Rostov Oblast near Taganrog

This audio is created with AI assistance

A second missile was shot down on July 28 over Russia's Rostov Oblast near the city of Taganrog, where an explosion was reported earlier today, Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev claimed on his Telegram channel.

"A second missile was shot down by air defenses, this time in the Azov district. Consequences are being determined," Golubev wrote.

Similar information was shared by Russia's Defense Ministry, which claimed that Ukraine launched the attack at around 5:15 p.m. local time using the S-200 anti-air system. According to the ministry, the projectile was shot down and the debris fell in a deserted area.

Earlier on July 28 at around 4 p.m., Russian media and officials reported an explosion in the center of Tangarog, a city in Rostov Oblast lying on the shores of the Sea of Azov.

According to Golubev, at least 12 people were wounded and nine of them were hospitalized. The Russian Defense Ministry blamed Ukraine for the attack, claiming it was also carried out by a S-200 system. The missile was shot down but the city was impacted by fallen debris, the ministry claimed.

Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov wrote on Twitter that the incident was a result of "illiterate Russian air defenses."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

There have been multiple reports since the start of the full-scale invasion about fires, explosions, and alleged acts of sabotage in Russia.