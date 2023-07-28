Apartment building hit by Russian attack on Dnipro

This audio is created with AI assistance

An apartment building was hit by a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on July 28, according to photos and videos shared by residents.

The photos and video footage show significant damage caused to the building.

Explosions were heard in the cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

Suspilne Dnipro television reported sounds of explosions at around 8:30 p.m. local time following an air raid siren.

Around the same time as the explosions were reported, the Air Force announced the threat of a ballistic missile attack in eastern and southern regions. Shortly before 9 p.m., the Air Force reported a take-off of a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet.