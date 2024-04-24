Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine's military intelligence, Sabotage, Railway, Crime
Edit post

Russian man jailed for 10 years over railway sabotage, treason

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 24, 2024 9:52 AM 2 min read
A train runs on the Transbaikal Railway Railway in Chita, Zabaykalsky Krai, Russia, on Aug. 11, 2019. (Illustrative purposes only) (Andrew Surma/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Russian man has been found guilty of sabotage and treason and jailed for 10 years after allegedly setting fire to a railway relay cabinet in Transbaikal, in far eastern Russia, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on April 23.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, what were previously treated as acts of hooliganism have often been tried as acts of sabotage aimed at disrupting the Kremlin's war effort, and those found guilty now face far harsher punishments.

Some have been accused of working under Ukraine's orders.

The court said the man set fire to the relay cabinet "with the aim of undermining the economic security and defense capability of Russia, thereby providing other assistance to a foreign state or its representatives."

According to the Telegram channel Babr Mash, the man admitted his guilt and said that he carried out the crime on "ideological grounds" in order to assist a "foreign state." The Kyiv Independent could not verify the veracity of the charges, as Russia often uses trumped-up accusations and torture to repress real or imagined opposition.

Acts of sabotage against Russia's railways have been relatively frequent.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) announced in November 2023 that it carried out a joint operation with local partisans to disrupt trains around Moscow by setting fire to two relay boxes.

"Fire, chaos, and paralysis on the Russian railway is another consequence of the Russian criminal war against Ukraine," the agency said.

In January, Ukraine's military intelligence reported that railway tracks in Russia's Saratov, Yaroslavl, and Nizhny Novgorod oblasts were targeted in sabotage attacks.

"Unknown opponents of (Vladimir) Putin's regime once again burned several relay cabinets on the railway," military intelligence said.

The agency did not say whether it was involved in the sabotage attacks but said the actions would disrupt Russian military logistics.

How Ukraine hit a Russian drone factory 1,300 kilometers away
For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine attacked facilities in Russia’s Tatarstan Republic, some 1,300 kilometers from the country’s border. On April 2, overnight, drones attacked production facilities in the cities of Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan Head Rustam M…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:52 AM

Russian man jailed for 10 years over railway sabotage, treason.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, what were previously treated as acts of hooliganism have often been tried as acts of sabotage aimed at disrupting the Kremlin's war effort and those found guilty now face far harsher punishments.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:32 PM

Trump praises House speaker after vote on Ukraine aid.

Former U.S. President and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump voiced support for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who allowed a vote on military aid for Ukraine after months of delays, the Guardian reported on April 23.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.