Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 2, injures 18

Russian forces struck the city of Kharkiv on June 22, killing at least two and injuring at least 18 people, Kharkiv Oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Moscow has recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

The sounds of explosions were reported as of around 3:15 p.m. local time. The Russian military carried out four strikes against the city, targeting a residential area, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Russian forces used glide bombs in the attack, according to Syniehubov.

One of the strikes damaged a residential building.