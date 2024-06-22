Skip to content
Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 2, injures 18

by Kateryna Hodunova June 22, 2024 4:37 PM 1 min read
Russian forces struck the city of Kharkiv on June 22, killing at least two and injuring at least 18 people, Kharkiv Oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Moscow has recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

The sounds of explosions were reported as of around 3:15 p.m. local time. The Russian military carried out four strikes against the city, targeting a residential area, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Russian forces used glide bombs in the attack, according to Syniehubov.

One of the strikes damaged a residential building.

Russia’s move on Kharkiv has bogged down. But was it a failure?
In the first half of May, Russia opened a new front to its war against Ukraine in dramatic fashion. The two-pronged offensive on Kharkiv Oblast unfolded on the back of some of the most difficult months for Ukrainian forces, overstretched and depleted after a brutal winter and early spring campaign
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.