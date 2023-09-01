Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian governor claims 2 aerial targets downed over Belgorod region

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 1, 2023 11:11 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, claimed on Sept. 1 that two aerial targets were shot down in the Yakovlevo and Korocha districts.

According to preliminary data, cited by Gladkov, there were no casualties or damage.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that local air defenses destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region at around 9 p.m. Moscow time.

These claims could not be independently verified. Kyiv hasn’t commented on the accusation.

Russia’s Belgorod region borders Ukraine’s Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts.

Overnight on Aug. 30, Russia and occupied Crimea reportedly came under the largest drone attack since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's Pskov, Moscow, Bryansk, Oryol, Kaluga, and Ryazan regions, as well as the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula, were purportedly targeted.

Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told the media outlet The War Zone that the drones that attacked a military airfield in Pskov on Aug. 30 were launched from within Russian territory.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
