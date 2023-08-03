Russian Governor: 6 drones shot down over Russia's Kaluga Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Six drones were shot down overnight by air defenses over Russia's Kaluga Oblast, the regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha claimed on Aug. 3.

"Tonight, air defense shot down six drones in the southwest of the oblast while they were trying to fly through Kaluga Oblast," Shapsha wrote on his Telegram channel.

"There were no casualties or damage. Emergency services are on site," he added.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that the drones were launched by Ukraine. Kyiv did not comment on the incident.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claim.

Kaluga Oblast lies southwest of Moscow and north of Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine.

Russia's capital came under several drone strikes over the past few days. On July 30, a high-rise building in the "Moscow-City" business center was damaged. According to the Russian media, offices of several Russian ministries are located there.

On Aug. 1, the same skyscraper was reportedly targeted again by drones. Russian officials claimed that some of the unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down but one struck the building targeted in the previous attack on July 30.