Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian Governor: 6 drones shot down over Russia's Kaluga Oblast

by Martin Fornusek August 3, 2023 10:57 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Six drones were shot down overnight by air defenses over Russia's Kaluga Oblast, the regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha claimed on Aug. 3.

"Tonight, air defense shot down six drones in the southwest of the oblast while they were trying to fly through Kaluga Oblast," Shapsha wrote on his Telegram channel.

"There were no casualties or damage. Emergency services are on site," he added.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that the drones were launched by Ukraine. Kyiv did not comment on the incident.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claim.

Kaluga Oblast lies southwest of Moscow and north of Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine.

Russia's capital came under several drone strikes over the past few days. On July 30, a high-rise building in the "Moscow-City" business center was damaged. According to the Russian media, offices of several Russian ministries are located there.

On Aug. 1, the same skyscraper was reportedly targeted again by drones. Russian officials claimed that some of the unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down but one struck the building targeted in the previous attack on July 30.

Ukraine war latest: More explosions reported in occupied Crimea
Key developments on Aug. 1: * Explosion reported near Russian naval base in occupied Crimea * Russian attack on Kherson hospital kills 1, injures 5 * UN condemns strikes on Moscow * UK Defense Ministry: Russian units ‘struggling with battle fatigue,’ ammo shortages A drone attack was reported…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.