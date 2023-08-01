Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian media: Drones shot down over Moscow

by Daria Bevziuk August 1, 2023 5:21 AM 1 min read
Damage to the facade of the Moscow City building. (Source: Ukrainska Pravda)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Several drones were shot down over Moscow, all of which were intercepted, Russian state media reported on August 1.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, one of the drones struck the "Moscow City" building, the same tower that was damaged in a previous strike two nights ago. The facade of the 21st floor was damaged.

Pro-Kremlin news channels published videos of the drone hitting the business center.

Moscow's Vnukovo airport was temporarily suspended and flights were being redirected to other airports.

Today's attack follows a similar drone strike on the same business center during the early hours of July 30 that damaged two floors of the building. Various Russian ministries offices are located in the building.

Ukraine war latest: Drones hit Moscow, Zelensky says war ‘gradually returning’ to Russia
Key developments on July 29-30 * Drones attack Moscow, reportedly damaging Russian ministries’ offices * Military reports hitting bridge between occupied Kherson Oblast and Crimea * Russia launches missile attack at educational institution in Sumy, kills 2, injures 20 * Peace formula talks to t…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Daria Bevziuk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.