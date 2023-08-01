Russian media: Drones shot down over Moscow

This audio is created with AI assistance

Several drones were shot down over Moscow, all of which were intercepted, Russian state media reported on August 1.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, one of the drones struck the "Moscow City" building, the same tower that was damaged in a previous strike two nights ago. The facade of the 21st floor was damaged.

Pro-Kremlin news channels published videos of the drone hitting the business center.

Moscow's Vnukovo airport was temporarily suspended and flights were being redirected to other airports.

Today's attack follows a similar drone strike on the same business center during the early hours of July 30 that damaged two floors of the building. Various Russian ministries offices are located in the building.