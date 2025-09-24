KI logo
Russian gas processing plant stops production following drone attack, Reuters reports

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
The Russian port of Olya in Astrakhan Oblast, Russia. (Olya Sea Trade Port/Website)

The Astrakhan gas processing plant in southern Russia has stopped production following a fire at the facility caused by a drone attack, Reuters reported on Sept. 23, citing three industry sources.

Kyiv regularly strikes military and industrial infrastructure deep within Russia in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

The facility is expected to resume production in several months or weeks following the blaze that engulfed a condensate production unit on Sept. 22, three industry sources said.

The damaged unit produced gas and diesel and had a capacity of 3 million metric tons per year. Sales of wholesale fuel parcels from the plant were already canceled on the St. Petersburg commodity exchange on Sept. 22 following the drone attack, Reuters reported.

The plant is owned by Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom. Astrakhan is located about 647 kilometers (402 miles) from Ukraine's border with Russia and about 816 kilometers (507 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory near Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine's drone strikes on Russian oil refineries have led Russian diesel exports to drop to levels not seen since 2020, the Financial Times reported on Sept. 23.

Disruptions have diminished Russia's refining capacity by over 1 million barrels per day, the research group Energy Aspects told the Financial Times, dropping export levels to below pre-war quantities.

Overnight on Sept. 23, Ukraine struck the 8-N linear production dispatching station near the village of Naitopovichi in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

On Sept. 19, Ukrainian long-range drones struck various oil pumping stations in Russia, prompting several plants to stop work, a source in Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent.

'Suicides and suffocation' — Russia sends troops into gas pipelines to bypass Ukrainian defenses
A recent Russian assault in the embattled city of Kupiansk has once again thrust an uncommon, but often highly-effective tactic into the spotlight — using underground pipes to penetrate Ukrainian defensive lines. Russian units attempting to move across the Oskil River used a gas pipeline, monitoring group DeepState reported on Sept. 12, with soldiers using specially designed wheeled benches and electric scooters to maneuver. They reportedly reached the nearby village of Radkivka “without serio
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

