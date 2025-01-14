Russian FSB officer found dead in Moscow Defense Ministry building, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) counterintelligence officer Vladimir Feshchenko was found dead in a Russian Defense Ministry building in Moscow, Russian state-owned outlet RIA Novosti reported on Jan. 14.

Preliminary information suggests he was murdered, an undisclosed source told the news agency. The pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Baza also described the death as violent, citing a deep wound in Feshchenko’s forehead.

The body was discovered in a building on Olkhovskaya Street, which houses the Russian Defense Ministry and the FSB Office for the Moscow Military District.

While Baza identified Feshchenko as a Russian weightlifting champion and international master of sports, his status as an FSB officer was not indicated.

The Vchk-Ogpu Telegram channel, known for connections to Russian security forces, confirmed his affiliation with the FSB.

According to Vchk-Ogpu, Feshchenko was allegedly killed during a conflict with a friend with whom he had previously served in the Far East. The suspect, reportedly detained, has pleaded guilty to the murder.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The Russian Justice Ministry has designated Vchk-Ogpu as a "foreign agent," accusing the Telegram channel of spreading allegedly false information about government decisions and creating a negative image of the Russian military.

The FSB has gained notoriety for suppressing dissent, targeting activists, independent journalists, and pro-democracy movements. President Vladimir Putin has also tasked the agency with locating Russian nationals fighting for Ukraine’s military or pro-Kyiv militias.

Feshchenko’s death highlights mounting internal tensions within Russia’s security and military institutions amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.