Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, FSB, Defense Ministry
Edit post

Russian FSB officer found dead in Moscow Defense Ministry building, media reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 14, 2025 2:57 PM 2 min read
A Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officer in assault gear in an undated photo. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Grigorenko/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) counterintelligence officer Vladimir Feshchenko was found dead in a Russian Defense Ministry building in Moscow, Russian state-owned outlet RIA Novosti reported on Jan. 14.

Preliminary information suggests he was murdered, an undisclosed source told the news agency. The pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Baza also described the death as violent, citing a deep wound in Feshchenko’s forehead.

The body was discovered in a building on Olkhovskaya Street, which houses the Russian Defense Ministry and the FSB Office for the Moscow Military District.

While Baza identified Feshchenko as a Russian weightlifting champion and international master of sports, his status as an FSB officer was not indicated.

The Vchk-Ogpu Telegram channel, known for connections to Russian security forces, confirmed his affiliation with the FSB.

According to Vchk-Ogpu, Feshchenko was allegedly killed during a conflict with a friend with whom he had previously served in the Far East. The suspect, reportedly detained, has pleaded guilty to the murder.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The Russian Justice Ministry has designated Vchk-Ogpu as a "foreign agent," accusing the Telegram channel of spreading allegedly false information about government decisions and creating a negative image of the Russian military.

The FSB has gained notoriety for suppressing dissent, targeting activists, independent journalists, and pro-democracy movements. President Vladimir Putin has also tasked the agency with locating Russian nationals fighting for Ukraine’s military or pro-Kyiv militias.

Feshchenko’s death highlights mounting internal tensions within Russia’s security and military institutions amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

For the first time, Russia labels independent media outlet as ‘terrorist group’
Russia’s FSB has designated the independent media outlet Komi Daily as a “terrorist organization.”
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:55 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 19 over past day.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 Shahed-type drones and various other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) overnight, Ukraine’s Air Forces reported on their Telegram channel. Air defenses shot down 58 drones over 11 oblasts, while 21 dummy drones were lost in the airspace, the Air Force said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.