Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, FSB, Media, Terrorism, press freedom, Russian censorship
Edit post

For the first time, Russia labels independent media outlet as 'terrorist group'

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 13, 2025 1:47 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: A Russian FSB officer in assault gear. (Grigorenko/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has designated the independent media outlet Komi Daily as a "terrorist organization," several news outlets reported on Jan. 13, citing recent changes on the FSB's website.

This marks the first time the FSB has applied such a label to a media outlet.

Komi Daily, known for its coverage of culture and daily life in Russia's northwestern Komi Republic, has been critical of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The outlet has faced escalating state pressure, including website blockages and fines against its editor for alleged incitement.

The FSB claims Komi Daily is linked to the Free Nations of Post-Russia Forum, a movement advocating for the decentralization and decolonization of Russia by dismantling it into 41 autonomous states. The outlet denies any affiliation with the forum.

The Supreme Court finalized the designation in late December, intensifying Russia's suppression of dissenting voices, particularly the independent media critical of the Kremlin.

The Free Nations of Post-Russia Forum, founded by Ukrainian entrepreneur Oleg Magaletsky and led by exiled Bashkir activist Ruslan Gabbasov, had already been labeled "undesirable" and "terrorist" by Russian authorities. Prosecutors allege the forum supports terrorism and sabotage while promoting the independence of regions like Komi.

The FSB's move is part of an expanding crackdown on independent journalism in Russia. The Kremlin has increasingly targeted media advocating for regional independence or criticizing the government, forcing many journalists into exile.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:50 AM

Lithuania to deliver 4,500 drones to Ukraine this week.

Sakaliene's statement came shortly after the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT reported that thousands of drones, which were to be delivered to Ukraine several months ago, are still in Lithuanian warehouses as their delivery is delayed by bureaucratic obstacles.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.