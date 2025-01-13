For the first time, Russia labels independent media outlet as 'terrorist group'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has designated the independent media outlet Komi Daily as a "terrorist organization," several news outlets reported on Jan. 13, citing recent changes on the FSB's website.

This marks the first time the FSB has applied such a label to a media outlet.

Komi Daily, known for its coverage of culture and daily life in Russia's northwestern Komi Republic, has been critical of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The outlet has faced escalating state pressure, including website blockages and fines against its editor for alleged incitement.

The FSB claims Komi Daily is linked to the Free Nations of Post-Russia Forum, a movement advocating for the decentralization and decolonization of Russia by dismantling it into 41 autonomous states. The outlet denies any affiliation with the forum.

The Supreme Court finalized the designation in late December, intensifying Russia's suppression of dissenting voices, particularly the independent media critical of the Kremlin.

The Free Nations of Post-Russia Forum, founded by Ukrainian entrepreneur Oleg Magaletsky and led by exiled Bashkir activist Ruslan Gabbasov, had already been labeled "undesirable" and "terrorist" by Russian authorities. Prosecutors allege the forum supports terrorism and sabotage while promoting the independence of regions like Komi.

The FSB's move is part of an expanding crackdown on independent journalism in Russia. The Kremlin has increasingly targeted media advocating for regional independence or criticizing the government, forcing many journalists into exile.