Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, FSB, Kyrylo Budanov, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

Media: Official who gave Putin wrong intelligence on Ukraine war resigns

by Kateryna Hodunova June 22, 2024 3:33 PM 2 min read
A Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officer in assault gear in an undated photo. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Grigorenko/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Sergei Beseda has resigned as head of the 5th Service of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Russian investigative outlet Important Stories reported on June 22, citing its undisclosed sources.

The 5th Service is in charge of the FSB's relations with foreign partners and gathering intelligence in former Soviet countries, including Ukraine.

The service provided Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with information about political developments in Ukraine on the eve of the full-scale invasion, according to Important Stories.

The intelligence provided by the 5th Service turned out to be inaccurate in many ways when the all-out war started, Important Stories said. Based on this intelligence, the Russian authorities were confident that the Russian army would not meet serious resistance in Ukraine.

Beseda was replaced by Alexey Komkov and was appointed as an aide to Alexander Bortnikov, head of the FSB, according to Important Stories.

Important Stories reported that Beseda's formal reason for resigning was that he had turned 70, the age limit for service.

"However, this personnel decision is explained not only by formal reasons: inside the FSB, there is a fierce feud between various power groups for several high-ranking posts being vacated this year, including Bortnikov's job," the article read.

FSB's director will turn 73 this year, and Sergei Korolev, the first deputy head of the FSB, is being considered as a potential replacement, Important Stories reported.

In October 2023, Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told Ukrainska Pravda that Beseda was "very problematic" for Ukraine.

Beseda had done "a lot of evil to Ukraine," Budanov said.

He was suspended at the beginning of the full-scale invasion but things "had gotten better" for him, Budanov added.

"Now (Beseda) is engaged in his work, unfortunately, not in favor of Ukraine. Active operations on the territory of Ukraine (are being carried out)," the military intelligence chief said.

Suspected FSB collaborator arrested while plotting terrorist attack against military enlistment office, SBU says
The suspect was detained while allegedly surveilling potential targets for an attack, the Security Service of Ukraine said.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.