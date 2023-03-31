Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported early on March 31 that Russia targeted the regional capital and its outskirts with multiple rocket launchers.

Several civilian facilities were damaged. A fire broke out in a private residence due to the attack, according to the regional adminsitartion.

Emergency services are working at the sites of the attacks.

No casualties were reported.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched 11 missiles, four airstrikes, and 43 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in their latest update.