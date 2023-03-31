Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukraine's forces down 9 Russian drones

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 31, 2023 7:30 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops downed nine out of ten Shahed-136 drones Russia used to target Ukraine overnight on March 31, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in their morning update.

Ukraine's military repelled over 80 Russian attacks on March 30. Russian forces are concentrating on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff.

The settlements of Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and their outskirts remain the epicenter of the fighting.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched 11 missiles, four airstrikes, and 43 MLRS attacks against Ukraine. Russian forces used the S-300 missile system to target civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv.  

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted six strikes against Russian positions, according to the briefing.

Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces struck one control point, six Russian temporary bases, two ammunitions depots, and two fuel depots.

What is happening in Bakhmut and what does it mean for Russian-Ukrainian war? (VIDEO)
Kyiv Independent reporter Francis Farrell speaks to John Spencer, U.S. veteran and chair of urban warfare studies at the Modern War Institute at West Point. A leading expert in the study of warfare in and around cities, Spencer shares his unique insight into the bloodiest engagement of Russia’s
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
