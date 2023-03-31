General Staff: Ukraine's forces down 9 Russian drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops downed nine out of ten Shahed-136 drones Russia used to target Ukraine overnight on March 31, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in their morning update.

Ukraine's military repelled over 80 Russian attacks on March 30. Russian forces are concentrating on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff.

The settlements of Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and their outskirts remain the epicenter of the fighting.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched 11 missiles, four airstrikes, and 43 MLRS attacks against Ukraine. Russian forces used the S-300 missile system to target civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted six strikes against Russian positions, according to the briefing.

Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces struck one control point, six Russian temporary bases, two ammunitions depots, and two fuel depots.