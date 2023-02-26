Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast 5 times over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 26, 2023 8:37 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia struck the Black Sea coastal towns of Ochakiv and Kutsurub in Mykolaiv Oblast five times over the course of the past 24 hours, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaly Kim said.

"Yesterday, Feb. 25, at 10:31 a.m., 12:35 p.m., 4:02 p.m., 4:32 p.m., and 6:10 p.m., the enemy attacked with anti-aircraft guns and other types of artillery on the water area of the Ochakiv community and the coast of the Kutsurub community," he wrote on Telegram on Feb. 26.

No casualties were reported. Kim also said that the Mykolaiv, Pervomaisk, Voznesenskyi, and Bashtanskyi districts were relatively quiet over the past day.

Over the past week, Russian forces have struck both Ochakiv and Kutsurub repeatedly. On Feb. 21, Russia fired at Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast, injuring one person.

Russia has inflicted a tremendous amount of damage on Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv Oblast since the start of its invasion last February. Since April 2022, residents of the city of Mykolaiv, the oblast capital, have had no drinking water supply, forced to rely on wells and alternative water sources.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.