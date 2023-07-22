Russian forces shell 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled seven communities in Sumy Oblast on July 21, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

The communities of Nova Sloboda, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Esman, Seredyna Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, and Shalyhyne came under attack. More than 161 explosions were recorded.

In addition to employing artillery and mortars, Russia targeted the oblast with unguided aerial missiles and grenade launchers.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.

Sumy Oblast, positioned on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, has faced daily assaults ever since certain areas of the region were liberated from Russian occupation in April 2022.