Russian forces shell 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russia shelled five communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Oct. 2, firing 13 times throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram. 50 explosions were recorded.

The communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, Velyka Pysarivka, and Yunakivka came under fire.

The administration reported that the Russian military attacked with artillery, missiles, mortar, tank, and cannon shelling.

No casualties were reported.

Shelling is daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.