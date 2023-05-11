Russian forces shell Donetsk Oblast, injuring at least 6 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Toretsk on May 11, injuring at least six people, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak wrote.

According to Yermak, a Russian rocket struck a residential area in the town, which has been located right next to the front line since Russia's war against Ukraine began in 2014.

Doctors are providing assistance to the six people who were injured, Yermak added.

Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces, as Russia seeks to occupy the entirety of Donbas, comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.