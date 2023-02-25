Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast nearly 40 times on Feb. 25

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 26, 2023 1:03 AM 1 min read
Russian troops fired nearly 40 shells at three communities in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 25, the regional military administration reported.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian military liberated part of the oblast in April 2022.

In a Facebook post, the Sumy Oblast military administration said that the Russian military fired 36 shells at the Shalyhynska, Bilopol, and Sveska communities.

Russia fired ten mortars and eight artillery shells at the Shalyhynska, fired 14 mines at the Bilopol community, and fired mortars at the Sveska community, the post wrote.

No damage or casualties were reported.

