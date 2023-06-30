Russian forces shell 3 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled three communities in Sumy Oblast on June 29, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram. At least 74 explosions were recorded.

The communities of Bilopillia, Myropillia, and Krasnopillia came under fire, according to the administration.

Mortar attacks, artillery fire, and mines were used against the three communities. Over 22 mines were reportedly dropped on the Bilopillia community. In Myropillia, two private homes, a car, and a garage were damaged.

No casualties were recorded in the communities.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.