Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian forces in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast withhold medicine to residents who refuse Russian passports

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 17, 2023 4:01 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are denying Ukrainian residents under occupation in Zaporizhzhia Oblast access to discounted medications if they do not obtain Russian passports, the Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center reported on July 16.

Withholding medical services is being used as a coercion tactic to force residents in Russian-occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast to become Russian passport holders.

Residents are normally entitled to free and discounted medicine. Due to the new passport requirement, Zaporizhzhia residents are unable to obtain needed insulin, thyroid hormone, and other medications.

Three months ago, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed an executive order that set a deadline for applying for Russian citizenship in the occupied areas of Ukraine. Those who refuse and elect to hold onto their Ukrainian passports face losing their property rights, prison sentences, and deportation from their homes.

Additionally, Ukrainians who refuse to obtain Russian passports are often threatened with being forcibly mobilized into the Russian military.

Earlier today, Russian forces shelled Zaporizhzhia, cutting off electricity in one part of the regional capital city and injuring one person.

Ukraine war latest: US to formally allow European countries to train Ukrainians on F-16s
Key developments on July 16: * US to allow European countries to start F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots * Military reports advancing over 1 kilometer southeast * Russian forces strike Kharkiv, killing 1, injuring at least 3 * Explosions reported in occupied Sevastopol, Luhansk, Berdiansk, Mar…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.