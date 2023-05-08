City Council: Russian forces begin forced mobilization in occupied Mariupol

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian occupying forces in Mariupol have started mobilizing residents, the exiled Mariupol City Council reported on May 8.

According to the city council, this news was provided by residents still in the city.

"Draft boards have started in Mariupol. The occupiers are already looking for citizens who haven't fulfilled their 'military obligations.' The enemy plans to draft men by August. Russia continues to kill peaceful Ukrainians," exiled Mayor Vadym Boichenko said, as quoted by the city council.

Public sector employees were the first to receive such notifications and one local was ordered to complete a medical examination at the Russian-installed military commissariat, the city council wrote.

Mariupol, located on the Azov Sea in Donetsk Oblast, has been under Russian occupation since May 2022, following a three-month-long siege that left most of the city destroyed.