Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast, killing 1, injuring 6

by Abbey Fenbert July 23, 2023 1:52 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled seven communities in Sumy Oblast on July 22, killing one person and injuring six others, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported via Telegram.

Artillery shelling in the border community of Krasnopillia killed one person and injured four others. Shelling also damaged residential buildings and a gas pipeline.

In Seredyna-Buda, a Russian kamikaze drone strike injured two people.

The administration did not disclose the ages or any other details of the victims' identities in their preliminary report.

The Russian military also struck the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Khotyn, and Znob-Novhorodske. Shelling in Bilopillia damaged a power line.

In addition to drones and artillery shelling, Russian forces launched unguided missiles from helicopters over the region. The day's attacks caused 113 explosions along the Sumy border.

Russian forces have terrorized Sumy Oblast with daily attacks since spring 2022, when Ukrainian troops liberated parts of the region.

How Russian soldiers shared evidence of their own war crime
Editor’s note: This story is the first account of the Kyiv Independent’s contributor, Anthony Bartaway, who witnessed Russian shelling targeting volunteers during relief efforts following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam and the ensuing devastating flooding in Kherson Oblast. After Russian force…
The Kyiv IndependentAnthony Bartaway
Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
