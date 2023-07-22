Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast, killing 1, injuring 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled seven communities in Sumy Oblast on July 22, killing one person and injuring six others, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported via Telegram.

Artillery shelling in the border community of Krasnopillia killed one person and injured four others. Shelling also damaged residential buildings and a gas pipeline.

In Seredyna-Buda, a Russian kamikaze drone strike injured two people.

The administration did not disclose the ages or any other details of the victims' identities in their preliminary report.

The Russian military also struck the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Khotyn, and Znob-Novhorodske. Shelling in Bilopillia damaged a power line.

In addition to drones and artillery shelling, Russian forces launched unguided missiles from helicopters over the region. The day's attacks caused 113 explosions along the Sumy border.

Russian forces have terrorized Sumy Oblast with daily attacks since spring 2022, when Ukrainian troops liberated parts of the region.