Russian forces attack 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces attacked six border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on June 7, firing 14 times and causing at least 54 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Esman, Shalyhyne, Znob-Novhorodske, and Velyka Pysarivka were targeted.

No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The Russian military struck the communities using artillery fire, drones, and mortar shelling.

The town of Krasnopillia experienced the most attacks, with 20 explosions recorded in the area. Bilopillia, which had a pre-war population of about 7,769, lies just 15 kilometers from the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. A Russian rocket attack on May 29 on the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast killed two civilians and injured three others.

Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered evacuations from the region. Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.