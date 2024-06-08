Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, Sumy, Sumy Oblast, Border communities, War
Edit post

Russian forces attack 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Rachel Amran June 8, 2024 7:15 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian drone strike against Sumy on July 3, 2023. (Source: Sumy Regional Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked six border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on June 7, firing 14 times and causing at least 54 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Esman, Shalyhyne, Znob-Novhorodske, and Velyka Pysarivka were targeted.

No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The Russian military struck the communities using artillery fire, drones, and mortar shelling.

The town of Krasnopillia experienced the most attacks, with 20 explosions recorded in the area. Bilopillia, which had a pre-war population of about 7,769, lies just 15 kilometers from the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. A Russian rocket attack on May 29 on the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast killed two civilians and injured three others.

Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered evacuations from the region. Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.

Author: Rachel Amran
