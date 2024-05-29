Skip to content
News Feed, Sumy Oblast, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, Ukraine, War
Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 2

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 29, 2024 11:54 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Ukrainian flag flies outside a building in the city center damaged by Russian shelling, Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast, northeastern Ukraine. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian rocket attack on the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast killed two civilians and injured three others, regional authorities reported on May 29.

The rocket was launched from Russian territory. Public buildings, including a cultural center, were damaged in the attack, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Krasnopillia is located around 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Russian border and comes under regular attack from Russian forces.

One person was killed and another two were injured by Russian shelling of Krasnopillia on May 12.

Over the course of the day on May 28, Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 81 times in 23 separate attacks, the administration said.

Inside the Russian onslaught on Sumy Oblast
Sumy Oblast, a region in the northeast of Ukraine that shares a 350-mile border with Russia, is racing against time to fortify amid Moscow’s intensified atta…
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:56 AM

10:38 PM

