Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 2.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A Russian rocket attack on the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast killed two civilians and injured three others, regional authorities reported on May 29.

The rocket was launched from Russian territory. Public buildings, including a cultural center, were damaged in the attack, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Krasnopillia is located around 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Russian border and comes under regular attack from Russian forces.

One person was killed and another two were injured by Russian shelling of Krasnopillia on May 12.

Over the course of the day on May 28, Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 81 times in 23 separate attacks, the administration said.