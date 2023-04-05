Russian forces attack 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on April 5, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

According to the report, Russian forces fired on the communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, Hlukhiv, and Seredyna-Buda 17 times.

Ukrainian officials recorded 229 strikes during the day from various weapons, including MLRS, mortars, artillery, and grenades.

In the Krasnopillia community, a local enterprise was damaged by Russia’s shelling. Russia’s attacks also damaged three houses and a gas pipe in the Khotin community. Both residential and non-residential buildings were damaged in the Hlukhiv community.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia and has been the target of daily Russian attacks.