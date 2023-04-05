Russia launches multi-weapon attack against 8 oblasts over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Four people were killed and 14 were injured from Russian attacks across eight oblasts over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported via the Military Media Center on April 5.

According to information provided to the Defense Ministry by local officials, Russian troops shelled Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts over the past 24 hours.

The aftermath of Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast on April 4-5, 2023. (Photo: Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Facebook)

Ninety-two settlements across the eight oblasts were attacked with multiple types of weapons, including grenade launchers, mortars, tanks, MLRS, drones, and tactical aircraft, the Defense Ministry wrote.

As a result of the attacks, local officials reported damage to 75 infrastructure objects.