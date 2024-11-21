Russian FM spokesperson asked not to comment on ballistic missile strike on Ukraine during briefing

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova received a call during her Nov. 21 press briefing instructing her not to comment on the latest ballistic missile attacks on Ukraine.

Zakharova gave the briefing following a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro earlier that day, allegedly involving an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). If confirmed, it would mark the first use of an ICBM in war, a weapon primarily designed for long-range nuclear strikes.

Zakharova stood near the microphone, so an unnamed man on the phone could be heard telling her: "Masha, our ballistic missile strikes, which we didn't talk about, we don't comment on at all."

Zakharova replied: "Yes, thank you."

A recording of the exchange has circulated online and through various media outlets.

Zakharova later told Russia's state-owned TASS news agency that the call was to "clarify whether the Foreign Ministry could comment on the topic." She added, "The answer was received during the briefing — the Foreign Ministry does not comment. So, there is no intrigue."

Russia allegedly used the Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, during the Nov. 21 attack, Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the report.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said an investigation is ongoing but noted that the missile's "speed and altitude suggest intercontinental ballistic capabilities."