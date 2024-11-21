Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Maria Zakharova, Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Dnipro, Missile attack, War
Edit post

Russian FM spokesperson asked not to comment on ballistic missile strike on Ukraine during briefing

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 21, 2024 6:57 PM 2 min read
Russian Foreign Minstry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova attends an annual news conference in Russia on Jan. 14, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova received a call during her Nov. 21 press briefing instructing her not to comment on the latest ballistic missile attacks on Ukraine.

Zakharova gave the briefing following a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro earlier that day, allegedly involving an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). If confirmed, it would mark the first use of an ICBM in war, a weapon primarily designed for long-range nuclear strikes.

During the briefing, Zakharova stood near the microphone, allowing a man's voice on the phone to be heard saying: "Masha, our strikes with ballistic missiles, which we did not talk about , are not commented on at all." Zakharova replied, "Yes, thank you."

Zakharova stood near the microphone, so an unnamed man on the phone could be heard telling her: "Masha, our ballistic missile strikes, which we didn't talk about, we don't comment on at all."

Zakharova replied: "Yes, thank you."

A recording of the exchange has circulated online and through various media outlets.

Zakharova later told Russia's state-owned TASS news agency that the call was to "clarify whether the Foreign Ministry could comment on the topic." She added, "The answer was received during the briefing — the Foreign Ministry does not comment. So, there is no intrigue."

Russia allegedly used the Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, during the Nov. 21 attack, Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the report.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said an investigation is ongoing but noted that the missile's "speed and altitude suggest intercontinental ballistic capabilities."

Russia reportedly launches intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine — what we know so far
If confirmed, it would be the first time the Kremlin has used such a weapon in an attack on Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
