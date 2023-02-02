Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian Feb. 2 missile attack on Kramatorsk injures at least 5

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 2, 2023 5:11 PM 1 min read
The consequences of the Russian Feb. 2 missile attack on Kramatorsk. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram.
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops fired two missiles at central Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 2, wounding at least five people, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor. Prosecutor General's Office reported six injuries in the attack.

According to the prosecutors, Russian forces used the S-300 missile system to hit the city.

The attack damaged 16 residential buildings, a children's clinic, a school, garages, and cars, Kyrylenko said. The first responders are working on the site.

The day before Russian military hit an apartment building in the city of Kramatorsk, killing three people and wounding at least 18, according to the State Emergency Service.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.