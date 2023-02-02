Russian Feb. 2 missile attack on Kramatorsk injures at least 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops fired two missiles at central Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 2, wounding at least five people, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor. Prosecutor General's Office reported six injuries in the attack.

According to the prosecutors, Russian forces used the S-300 missile system to hit the city.

The attack damaged 16 residential buildings, a children's clinic, a school, garages, and cars, Kyrylenko said. The first responders are working on the site.

The day before Russian military hit an apartment building in the city of Kramatorsk, killing three people and wounding at least 18, according to the State Emergency Service.