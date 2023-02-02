Russian attacks across 9 Ukrainian oblasts kill 7, injure at least 31 over past 24 hours

The first responders are working on the site of the Russian Feb. 1 attack on an apartment building in Donetsk Oblast's Kramatorsk. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service/Telegram.

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine. According to local authorities, seven people were killed, and at least 31 were wounded in the past 24 hours.

Donetsk Oblast Police reported that Russian forces had used the Iskander-K cruise missile system to target an apartment building in the city of Kramatorsk late on Feb. 1.

According to the latest update from the State Emergency Service, the attack on Kramatorsk killed three people and wounded 18 as of 7 am on Feb. 2, but Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported 17 injuries. Previously the State Emergency Service said there were 21 injured people. The rescue operation is still ongoing.

According to Kyrylenko, three people were also wounded in Bakhmut and two in Chasiv Yar. Except for Kramatorsk, Russia hit 13 more settlements in the region, damaging storage facilities and six private houses, Kyrylenko said.

Ukraine's Nothern Operational Command reported that Russian troops had shelled the village of Yeline in Chernihiv Oblast with mortars 14 times in the afternoon of Feb. 1. The attack killed four people and injured one, according to the oblast governor, Viacheslav Chaus. The official said that a 120mm mine hit a cellar of a private house.

Russia attacked three regional districts of Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a woman in Kupiansk and an emergency worker in the village of Kruhliakivka, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The attacks damaged private houses, farm buildings, and a village council, according to Syniehubov.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 34 times using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, drones, and tanks, according to Kherson Oblast Military Administration. The attacks injured four people in the region and damaged residential buildings in the city of Kherson, the administration wrote.

Russian forces hit the village of Nevske in Luhansk Oblast on Feb. 1, wounding a woman, the regional state administration wrote. Four more settlements of the region were attacked in the past 24 hours, according to the administration.

Russian military shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery overnight, according to Mykola Lukashuk, head of the regional council. There were no casualties, he said.

Zaporizhzhia regional state administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received eight reports about the damages to citizens' households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks.

Russia hit the Ochakiv community on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast with artillery at night on Feb. 2 and the Kutsurub community with MLRS on Feb. 1, said Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor. There were no casualties in both attacks, according to Kim.

Russian forces attacked the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, and Esman in Sumy Oblast, the regional military administration reported on Feb. 1. There were no casualties or damages.