News Feed, Russia, War, Bryansk, Drone attack, Ukraine, Iskander, Drones
Russian electronics plant reportedly on fire after drone strike in Bryansk

by Natalia Yermak October 19, 2024 11:54 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Ukraine's reported drone attack on a microelectronics plant in Russia's Bryansk Oblast overnight on Oct. 19, 2024. (ASTRA/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The "Kremniy El" microelectronics plant caught fire in the Russian city of Bryansk following a Ukrainian drone strike overnight on Oct. 19, Russian and Ukrainian media reported.

"Kremniy EL" is one of the largest microelectronics plants in Russia that produces components widely used in Russian defense production, including for Pantsir air defense systems and Iskander missile systems.

The plant is located over 100 kilometers (about 62 miles) north of the border with Ukraine's northern Sumy Oblast. It was attacked at least once before, in August 2023.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its air defense had downed 13 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk Oblast, six over Belgorod Oblast, two over Rostov Oblast, and one over Belgorod Oblast overnight. Later in the morning, the ministry reported four more drones downed over Bryansk Oblast by the Russian air defense.

Russian media published videos shot by local residents of at least one explosion and smoke plumes rising over the factory.

Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported the fire in a "non-residential building" following the Ukrainian attack, claiming that it was put out by the Russian emergency workers. He reported no casualties.

Later in the morning, Bogomaz claimed another "non-residential building" was hit in the second attack of Ukrainian drones on Oct. 19, causing no casualties. He said emergency responders were working at the scene.

Ukrainian authorities had not commented on the attacks at the time of the publication.

Ukrainian forces regularly conduct drone strikes and sabotage acts on Russian territory, targeting military assets, oil refineries, and industrial facilities.

Author: Natalia Yermak
