Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, War, Ukraine's military intelligence, Belgorod Oblast
Edit post

Military intelligence: Russian Pantsir missile system hit in Belgorod Oblast

by Kateryna Denisova March 1, 2024 2:00 PM 2 min read
A Russian Pantsir air defense system in the streets of Moscow during a rehearsal of a military parade on June 18, 2020. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian Pantsir S-1 anti-aircraft missile system was damaged as a result of the attack in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast on Feb. 29, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) said on March 1, without specifying who had carried out the strike.

Russia uses Pantsir S-1 to shield its military-industrial facilities. The system has an estimated price tag of around $15 million.

According to Ukraine's military intelligence, Pantsir S-1 was attacked near the village of Golovchino, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

In a post on its Telegram channel accompanied by a video showing the alleged attack, the military intelligence agency wrote that the strike disabled the Pantsir, and two Russian soldiers on board were wounded.

Ukrainian intelligence has occasionally reported successful strikes on Russian equipment near the border settlements in Russia.

In November 2023, a high-value radio relay station, 48Y6-K1 Podlet, was reportedly damaged in Belgorod Oblast.

At the same time, Russia regularly claims to have shot down drones over its regions. Moscow claimed its air defenses shot down one drone over Belgorod Oblast and three more over Nizhny Novgorod Oblast overnight on March 1.

Ukrainian officials usually do not comment on these statements, which cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine downs 3 Russian Su-34 jets in 1 day
Key developments on Feb. 29: * Air Force: Ukraine downs 3 Russian Su-34 jets in 1 day * Chief commander: Ukrainian forces push back Russian troops in Orlivka, Donetsk Oblast * General Staff: Ukraine hits Russian troops clustered in Olenivka, 19 soldiers killed * UK Defense Ministry: ’Territory…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:12 PM

FT: Zara fashion retailer to return to Ukraine this year.

The Spanish fashion giant Zara is preparing to reopen its stores in Ukraine following the two-year closure amid Russia's full-scale invasion, according to the Financial Times report on March 1, referring to the company’s statement.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:50 AM

Biden, Italian PM Meloni to hold talks amid Ukraine concerns.

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni at the White House on March 1, amid challenges faced by the Democratic administration in garnering support from House Republicans for legislation aimed at providing assistance to Ukraine.
2:23 AM

France will order 100 drones for Ukraine.

France will order 100 drones from the French company Delair that will arrive in Ukraine this summer, French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu announced on Feb. 29.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.