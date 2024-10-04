Oil depots on fire in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, Perm Krai

This audio is created with AI assistance

Fires broke out at two oil depots in Russia's Voronezh Oblast and Perm Krai overnight on Oct. 4, local authorities reported.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, its air defense downed six Ukrainian drones over Voronezh Oblast, six over Belgorod Oblast, one over Rostov Oblast and one over the Azov Sea.

Aleksandr Gusev, Voronezh Oblast governor, claimed that an empty tank at an oil storage facility was hit during the drone attack and put out later.

A large-scale fire also broke out at an oil depot in the village of Osentsy in Perm Krai. Russia's Perm Krai lies around 1,800 kilometers northeast of Ukraine.

The fire engulfed fuel tanks and spread over 10,000 square meters, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reported.

No casualties were reported in both regions.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Russia's claims.



In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, whose profits fuel Moscow's war efforts.