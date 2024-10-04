The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Drone attack, War, oil refineries
Oil depots on fire in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, Perm Krai

by Kateryna Denisova October 4, 2024 9:36 AM 1 min read
The footage purporting to show fire at an oil depot in the village of Osentsy in Perm Krai, Russia, overnight on Oct. 4, 2024. (Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry)
Fires broke out at two oil depots in Russia's Voronezh Oblast and Perm Krai overnight on Oct. 4, local authorities reported.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, its air defense downed six Ukrainian drones over Voronezh Oblast, six over Belgorod Oblast, one over Rostov Oblast and one over the Azov Sea.

Aleksandr Gusev, Voronezh Oblast governor, claimed that an empty tank at an oil storage facility was hit during the drone attack and put out later.

A large-scale fire also broke out at an oil depot in the village of Osentsy in Perm Krai. Russia's Perm Krai lies around 1,800 kilometers northeast of Ukraine.

The fire engulfed fuel tanks and spread over 10,000 square meters, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reported.

No casualties were reported in both regions.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Russia's claims.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, whose profits fuel Moscow's war efforts.

Ukrainian drones strike Russian airfield in Voronezh Oblast, SBU source says
According to the source, Russian warehouses containing guided aerial bombs, hangars with Su-35 and Su-34 aircraft, and aviation fuel storage facilities were targeted.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
