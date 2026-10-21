Russian drones kill 2 in Kharkiv Oblast, strike university building in Kremenchuk

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Russian drone attacks killed two elderly residents of Kharkiv Oblast and struck a university building in central Ukraine's Poltava Oblast overnight on Oct. 20–21, local authorities reported.

An 81-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man were killed when Russian drones attacked the village of Korotych, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Another 11 people experienced acute stress reactions, including a 2-month-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, Syniehubov said. All received medical assistance.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, and the attack damaged 13 private houses, a vehicle, and an outbuilding, which was destroyed by fire.

In Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, a Russian drone struck an educational building late on Oct. 20, sparking a fire and injuring one person, according to regional Governor Vitalii Diakivnych.

Local media identified the damaged building as the fifth academic building of Kremenchuk Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi National University.

Kremenchuk Mayor Vitalii Maletskyi said students had attended classes in the building earlier that day. Emergency services responded to the fire, while authorities continued assessing the damage.

Kremenchuk has faced repeated Russian attacks in recent weeks. An Oct. 7 missile strike killed two people and injured dozens more, damaging residential buildings in the city.

Russia continues to launch day and night drone and missile attacks against Ukrainian cities, killing and wounding citizens, and damaging residences, schools, healthcare facilities, and other civilian infrastructure.