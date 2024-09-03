Russian forces strike university building in Sumy

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least one person has been injured after a Russian airstrike damaged a university building in the north-eastern city of Sumy, regional authorities said on Sept. 3.

Sumy Oblast Military Administration said that Russian forces likely used a KAB guided bomb during this attack.

“All necessary services are present and working at the scene,” they wrote on Telegram.

Several more explosions have been reported in Sumy, following the attack on the university building, according to Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne.

No further details are available at this time.

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region.

On September 1, Russian forces struck a center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and an orphanage in Sumy. 18 civilians were injured, including six children.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.

Approximately 21,000 residents have been evacuated from Sumy Oblast thus far, including 5,000 children.