Russian forces strike university building in Sumy

by Sonya Bandouil September 4, 2024 12:00 AM 1 min read
Air strike on Sumy University on September 3. (Suspilne Sumy)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least one person has been injured after a Russian airstrike damaged a university building in the north-eastern city of Sumy, regional authorities said on Sept. 3.

Sumy Oblast Military Administration said that Russian forces likely used a KAB guided bomb during this attack.

“All necessary services are present and working at the scene,” they wrote on Telegram.

Several more explosions have been reported in Sumy, following the attack on the university building, according to Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne.

No further details are available at this time.

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region.

On September 1, Russian forces struck a center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and an orphanage in Sumy. 18 civilians were injured, including six children.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.

Approximately 21,000 residents have been evacuated from Sumy Oblast thus far, including 5,000 children.

Russian strikes damage overhead power line at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Energoatom says
Damage to another overhead power line will lead to an emergency at the plant, according to the state nuclear energy company.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Several Ukrainian ministers submit resignations amid reports of government reshuffle.

Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, Ecology Minister Ruslan Strilets, and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna submitted their resignations to the Ukrainian parliament, Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk reported on Sept 3.
