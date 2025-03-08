Russian drone strike kills 3 civilians, injures 7 in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone strike on a meat processing plant in Kharkiv Oblast killed three civilians and injured seven others, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on March 8.

A fire broke out on the site after four Shahed drones struck the plant around 2 a.m., Syniehubov wrote on Telegram. The three civilians killed were all men, according to the Telegram post.

Overnight, Ukraine's Air Force reported 145 drones and decoy drones were launched from Russia. Two ballistic missiles and a cruise missile were also launched.

Also overnight, a strike on Donetsk Oblast killed 11 and injured 30 people.

A halt on intelligence sharing from the United States has raised fears that Ukraine's ability to issue vital alerts about incoming Russian and drones may be harmed.

However, the U.S. continues to share some intelligence with Ukraine to assist with defense operations, but not for attacks on Russian troops, CNN reported on March 7.