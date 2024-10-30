Skip to content
Russian drone debris hits residential building in Kyiv, 9 injured

by Sonya Bandouil October 30, 2024 8:06 AM 1 min read
Russian forces struck a Kyiv residential building overnight on Oct. 30, 2024, injuring at least nine people. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian drones targeted Kyiv during an overnight attack on Oct. 30, city authorities reported.

Nine people were injured in the incident, including an 11-year-old girl, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Debris from a drone attack had fallen in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, causing a fire in a multi-story residential building, the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

Eighteen residents were evacuated from their apartments. The fire has since been extinguished.

"Rescue services are working on the spot. Medics are also on duty on the spot," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

Just a few days ago, a Russian suicide drone hit a 25-story residential building in the same district on Oct. 25, killing a teenage girl and injuring five people.

UPDATED: Russia’s attack on Kharkiv injures 9, damages historic Derzhprom building
Russian forces attacked downtown Kharkiv using a FAB-500 bomb on Oct. 28, injuring at least nine people. The strike damaged the Derzhprom building (the State Industry Building), under enhanced UNESCO protection since 2022.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
