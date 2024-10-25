Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kyiv, Drone attack
Edit post

Russian drone hits multi-story residential building in Kyiv

by Kateryna Hodunova and Olena Goncharova October 25, 2024 9:45 PM 1 min read
A Russian drone struck a multi-story building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district on Oct. 25. (State Emergency Service / Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian suicide drone hit a 25-story residential building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district on Oct. 25, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. A fire broke out on the upper floors of the building due to the strike.

According to Ukraine's Emergency Service, the attack damaged several apartments on the 17th, 18th, and 19th floors, and 100 people were evacuated from the building. Fire crews were dispatched to the site of the attack.

Authorities did not provide any information on casualties at the time of publication.

An air alert sounded in Kyiv and several other oblasts of Ukraine around 9 p.m. local time due to a mass Russian drone attack, which have been a near daily occurrence in Ukraine for over a month.

Some 30 minutes later, explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital.

Finishing off the defenseless: How the Russians execute Ukrainian soldiers
Warning: This article contains graphic photos and descriptions of graphic scenes. A decomposed human hand with the remains of flesh, bleak and brown save for one splash of color — two thin blue-yellow rubber bracelets. The colors of the Ukrainian national flag. The hand was from a body of the hund…
The Kyiv IndependentKamila Hrabchuk
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.