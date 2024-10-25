Russian drone hits multi-story residential building in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian suicide drone hit a 25-story residential building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district on Oct. 25, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. A fire broke out on the upper floors of the building due to the strike.

According to Ukraine's Emergency Service, the attack damaged several apartments on the 17th, 18th, and 19th floors, and 100 people were evacuated from the building. Fire crews were dispatched to the site of the attack.

Authorities did not provide any information on casualties at the time of publication.

An air alert sounded in Kyiv and several other oblasts of Ukraine around 9 p.m. local time due to a mass Russian drone attack, which have been a near daily occurrence in Ukraine for over a month.

Some 30 minutes later, explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital.