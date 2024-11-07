Russian drone attack on Kyiv damages residential building, auto repair shop

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv overnight on Nov. 6, striking a residential building in the capital, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

According to the military administration, the drone strike caused "significant damage" to a unit in the apartment building in the Holosiyvski district of the city.

Preliminary reports indicate that there was no fire and no casualties in the attack.

The military administration also reported a large fire nearby caused by falling drone debris at an auto repair shop. Emergency responders are currently on route to extinguish the blaze.

Multiple explosions were heard in the outskirts of Kyiv around 1 a.m. local time, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground.

Ukraine's Air Force warned throughout the night that Russian attack drones were in the vicinity of the city.

The most recent attack is the latest in a series of drone strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine’s capital.

On Nov. 2, a Russian drone attack on Kyiv caused a fire in a 16-story residential building and an office building, and left an 82-year-old woman with shrapnel injuries to the head.

Russia also attacked Kyiv with drones on Oct. 29, injuring six people in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, authorities reported.

Russia launched over 2,000 attack drones targeting both civilian and military sites across Ukraine last month, Kyiv’s military reported on Nov. 1, as Kremlin forces continue their offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine.