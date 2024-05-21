Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kherson Oblast, Drone attack, Russia, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast injures 3 elderly women

by Kateryna Denisova May 21, 2024 1:28 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Russian drone dropped explosives on the village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on May 21, injuring three people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Women aged 69, 75, and 76 were reportedly hospitalized with mine-blast and shrapnel injuries.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Antonivka and other Kharkiv Oblast's settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Russian attacks killed one person and three others in the region over the past day, according to Prokudin.

Man injured in Russian May 17 attack on Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
A 53-year-old man injured in the Russian strike on the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast on May 17 died in hospital, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on May 21.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:24 AM

Russian delegation arrives in North Korea.

According to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, these military ties are increasingly a "two-way street," in which North Korea provides Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine.
8:33 AM

German FM in Kyiv: Germany's air defense initiative collects close to 1 billion euros.

Upon her arrival, Baerbock underscored Ukraine's need for air defenses to help repel Russian aerial attacks. "That's why, together with Defense Minister (Boris) Pistorius, I launched a global initiative for more air defense. Almost a billion euros have now been raised to provide additional support for the Ukrainian air defense forces, and we are working intensively to ensure that there is even more," she said.
11:25 PM

Every Western decision is late by a year, says Zelensky.

Western partners have been deliberating key decisions on military assistance for Ukraine for "too long," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 20 in an interview with Reuters. The president described the delivery of aid, particularly badly needed air defense, as "one big step forward, but before that, two steps back."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.