Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast injures 3 elderly women

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A Russian drone dropped explosives on the village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on May 21, injuring three people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Women aged 69, 75, and 76 were reportedly hospitalized with mine-blast and shrapnel injuries.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Antonivka and other Kharkiv Oblast's settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Russian attacks killed one person and three others in the region over the past day, according to Prokudin.