Russian drone attack destroys apartment building in Sumy, injures 8, 3 possibly under rubble

by Kateryna Denisova March 13, 2024 8:59 AM 2 min read
Aftermath of the Russian attack on an apartment building in Sumy overnight on March 13 (Sumy Regional Military Administration/Telegram)
Russian troops hit a five-story apartment building in Sumy with a Shahed-type drone overnight on March 13, injuring at least eight people, the region's administration reported.

There were residents killed in the attack, authorities said, adding that the information was being clarified. Three people are considered missing, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

A total of 15 apartments were damaged and another 30 destroyed in a drone attack. At least ten people have been rescued from the rubble, the authorities said.

Rescue operations are ongoing.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on an apartment building in Sumy overnight on March 13 (Sumy Regional Military Administration/Telegram)

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the border with Russia.

Russian forces launched a total of 82 strikes against the parts of Sumy Oblast bordering Russia on March 12, regional authorities reported.

Over 380 explosions were recorded, while three people were injured by gliding bomb strikes in the Velyka Pysarivka district.

UPDATED: Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 3, injures 44
The strike started a fire in a multi-story building. Multiple injuries have been reported, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
7:07 AM

Armenia threatens to leave Russian-led CSTO.

Armenia will leave the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) if the military alliance fails to address Armenia's collective security concerns, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on March 12.
6:02 AM

UNICEF grant to provide $18 million in education funding.

Ukraine will receive $18 million from Education Cannot Wait, a UNICEF-backed fund, to provide educational support to children affected by the war, Ukraine's Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi announced in a signing ceremony at the United Nations in New York on March 12.
1:48 AM

Russia strikes Sumy Oblast, injuring 5 children, 1 adult.

Russian forces fired at Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 82 times on March 12, striking 14 communities. Five children were wounded in the Velyka Pysarivka community, and one man received injuries following Russia's shelling of Myropillia village, the local military administration reported.
