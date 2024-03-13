Russian drone attack destroys apartment building in Sumy, injures 8, 3 possibly under rubble

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops hit a five-story apartment building in Sumy with a Shahed-type drone overnight on March 13, injuring at least eight people, the region's administration reported.

There were residents killed in the attack, authorities said, adding that the information was being clarified. Three people are considered missing, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

A total of 15 apartments were damaged and another 30 destroyed in a drone attack. At least ten people have been rescued from the rubble, the authorities said.

Rescue operations are ongoing.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on an apartment building in Sumy overnight on March 13 (Sumy Regional Military Administration/Telegram)

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the border with Russia.

Russian forces launched a total of 82 strikes against the parts of Sumy Oblast bordering Russia on March 12, regional authorities reported.

Over 380 explosions were recorded, while three people were injured by gliding bomb strikes in the Velyka Pysarivka district.