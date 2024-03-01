Skip to content
News Feed, Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Drone attack, War, Ukraine, Russia
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv damages civilian infrastructure

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 2, 2024 1:58 AM 1 min read
Kupiansk city administration building on following the Russian airstrike on the city on Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russian drone attacks on the city of Kharkiv overnight on March 2 destroyed four cars and damaged the windows of at least ten residential buildings, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

At around 12:20 a.m. local time, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced a drone attack on the city via Telegram.

Local authorities later reported that four cars were destroyed. About ten garages and the windows of more than ten residential buildings were also reportedly damaged.

No casualties have been reported.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, is located in the east of the country, just about 30 kilometers from the Russian border.

Due to its proximity to the border, Kharkiv Oblast and the regional capital have faced near-daily attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion. Part of the region was also occupied in early February 2022 before its liberation in early September.

More than 20,000 buildings have been destroyed in Kharkiv since Feb. 24, 2022, according to Ukrainian government figures.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
