Russian dissident Kara-Murza returns to US, visits White House

Russian opposition figure and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza visited the White House upon his return to the U.S., weeks after being freed from Russian prison, U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 15.

Kara-Murza was released from Russian prison on Aug. 1 as part of a historic prisoner exchange between the West and Russia.

The Istanbul-mediated swap involved 26 people from seven countries, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.

"I welcomed Vladimir Kara-Murza and his family to the White House today to celebrate his return to America," Biden posted on X on Aug. 15 at 10:10 p.m. local time.

"Vladimir spent two and a half years unjustly imprisoned in Russia for speaking out against Russia's war in Ukraine. Today his family is whole once more," Biden added.

Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in prison in April 2023 for condemning Russia's all-out war in Ukraine.

A dual Russian-British citizen, Kara-Murza had been arrested in Russia in April 2022. He was charged with "treason," "spreading false information" on the Russian military, and belonging to an "undesirable" foreign organization.

While imprisoned, Kara-Murza won the Pulitzer Prize in May for the commentary he wrote from his prison cell.