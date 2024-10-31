This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian court has fined Google $2.5 decillion after the U.S. tech giant allegedly blocked pro-Kremlin propaganda on YouTube, Russian state media reported on Oct. 29.

An original fine of 100,000 rubles was handed to Google in 2020 which, under Russian law, has since doubled every week.

Written in full $2.5 decillion is $2,500,000,000,000,000,​000,000,000,000,000,000,000, or $2.5 trillion trillion trillion.

Global GDP is only $110 trillion, or $110,000,000,000,000.

Russian state media channel TASS reported that if the fine is not paid within nine months, it will begin to double every day.

"We do not believe these ongoing legal matters will have a material adverse effect," Google said in its quarterly results published on Oct. 29, as reported by the Independent.

Google's legal problems with Russia preceded the full-scale war. The company was fined 7.2 billion rubles ($78.2 million) in December 2021 for failing to take down content that Russia has banned.

Google was again fined 21.1 billion rubles ($227 million) in August 2022 and 3 million rubles ($32,000) in May 2023 for similar content related offenses.

Previous appeals by Google were rejected by Russian courts.